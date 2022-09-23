DSP robbed of Rs800,000, cell phones in Karachi

KARACHI: A group of armed men snatched Rs800,000 and cell phones from a police officer at gunpoint in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Thursday, deepening the sense of insecurity in the city due to a sharp rise in street crime.
Aziz Bhatti police said four robbers on two motorcycles snatched Rs800,000 and two cell phones from Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Saad Jabbar as his car approached his residence in Shanti Nagar, Dalmia. The robbers chased the police officer when he was returning from a bank. The police have obtained CCTV footage of the incident and are investigating.
