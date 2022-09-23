Fundraising for flood victims through art

Islamabad : CDA Chairperson Captain (r) Usman Younis has said that art is a major field through which you can portray this city to the students and people.

Capt Younis was speaking at the inauguration of the exhibition of paintings at Islamabad Art Gallery in Fatima Jinnah Park, F-9, here Wednesday organized by ArtAid, an initiative of Hunerkada, to play its part in flood affectee’s assistance.

The exhibition will continue here till Sept 7 from 7 am to 9 pm during which there will be a silent auction also. All 120 creations will be finally auctioned at a local hotel on Oct 8.

Referring to Lahore regarded as the cultural capital of Pakistan, Captain (r) Usman Younis said that he would like weekly cultural activities in the Federal Metropolis to boost the cultural importance of Islamabad the Beautiful and assured full CDA support in this regard. He assured rehabilitation of parts of Islamabad that need rehabilitation.

Jamal Shah, the head of Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts, and the moving spirit behind this event, urged the CDA chief to rehabilitate Art & Crafts Village and Open Air Theatre in Shakarparian. He also asked for and offered assistance in making this park a sculpture garden where each sculptor should donate a piece.

Later, talking to The News, Jamal Shah said that popular Pakistani and foreign artists have contributed their artworks to raise funds through international and national donors. He invited residents and organizations of twin cities especially CDA to contribute to this noble and imperative mission by either registering their interest through participating in the auction or joining in the efforts as a sponsor of the event.

He said that we have created a scheduled category that an organisation can choose to determine the extent and ability of its donations. He appreciated the support extended by Akhuwwat Foundation to ArtAid.

As a token of gratitude, he said that participating organization’s generous contribution will be highlighted with the chosen artwork during the live telethon filled with a live international art auction, music, and poetry recital in the auction ceremony on October 8.