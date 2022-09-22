Major fault detected in two cargo ships purchased by PNSC

KARACHI: A ‘major fault’ has been detected in one of two cargo ships recently purchased by Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) after spending Rs8 billion, reported local media on Wednesday.

The PNSC recently purchased two cargo ships ‘Sargodha Ship’ and ‘Mardan Ship’ last year after spending Rs8 billion.

Sources said that the ‘oil pumping system’ of ‘Sargodha Ship’ turned out to be rotten. Following the ‘major fault, the cargo ship failed to transport the stock of crude oil to Port Qasim which was scheduled on Monday.

It emerged that the ‘Sargodha’ ship went through repair works for three days on the outer channel of the port. Later, the ship departed from the outer anchorage to Port Qasim.

Sources said that the PNSC decided on dry docking of the second cargo ship, ‘Mardan’ in October. In foreign countries, dry docking or basic servicing requires expenditures worth millions.

Moreover, two more ships, Khairpur and Bolan, were not sent for dry docking that had been purchased many years ago, sources added.