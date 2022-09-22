NA-31: PPP to intensify election campaign for ANP candidate

PESHAWAR: The central election committee of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Wednesday vowed to intensify the election campaign for Awami National Party (ANP) candidate in the by-election on NA-31, Peshawar .

The meeting, chaired by president Peshawar division, Liaquat Shabab, formed a committee to work for the success of the joint candidate. Zulfiqar Afghani will be organizer while Ziaullah Afridi as secretary organiser of the committee.

The provincial president, Najmuddin Khan of Awami National Party, specially attended the meeting besides Syed Ayub Shah, Amjad Afridi, Yawar Naseer, Misbahuddin, Ghani Gul Mehsud, Zulfiqar Awan and Anwarzeb attended the meeting.

Secretary information, Peshawar division, Tariq Rahim said that the

meeting discussed the forthcoming by-election and announced to work for the success of joint candidate, Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour.

The participants said the organization would be made effective and corner meetings would be organised for the candidate.