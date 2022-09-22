Usman Qadir hopes Pak team will bounce back

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team’s spin bowler Usman Qadir is hopeful that Pakistan will learn from its mistakes in the first game and bounce back in the 7-match series against England. In an exclusive interview to Geo, Usman Qadir said that 158 was a total that his team should have defended. England had successfully chased the target of 159 for the loss of 4 wickets in 19.2 overs to win the first T20I by 6 wickets and take 1-0 lead in 7-match series.

The 2nd T20 of the series will be played on Thursday and Qadir is confident that Pakistan will bounce back. “We will try to learn from our mistakes and do well in next matches,” hoped Qadir who took two wickets conceding 36 runs in his allocated quota of four overs in the first match.

Talking about the opening game of the series that was played on Tuesday, the 29-year-old spinner said that the total was good enough for bowlers to defend. “I think it was a decent total, we should’ve bowled according to plan but unfortunately we bowled away from wicket and also England played very good cricket to chase the score,” he said after the first T20 at the National Stadium.

The leg spinner, who has played 20 T20s for Pakistan, hailed Karachi’s crowd and said that the enthusiasm of fans at the stadium makes everyone enjoy the game. “The good thing about our home crowd is that they come to stadium in large numbers to support the teams. They cheer for every team making an atmosphere which is enjoyable for everyone,” he concluded.