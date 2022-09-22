‘Pakistan, Saudia enjoy historic relations

Rawalpindi : Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy historic, religious and spiritual relations of friendship, faith and brotherhood. The stability and security of Saudi Arabia is most important for Muslims and we have great reverence for the sacred places in the kingdom, says a press release.

Pir Muhammad Naqib-ur-Rehman and Pir Muhammad Hassan Haseeb-ur-Rehman, custodians of Eidgah shrine stated this in their message on the National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In their message they expressed the warmest and heartiest felicitations to King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al­Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, the custodian of the two holy mosques, the royal family and people of Saudi Arabia.

The custodians of Eidgah shrine lauded the efforts of Saudi leaderships for the uplift and progress of Muslim Ummah through unity and cohesion in the Muslim world. They eulogised the collective efforts for the extension of the two holy mosques beside great management of millions of pilgrims during Haj.

King Salman and crown prince endeavours to provide shelter and transport facilities during hajj are worthy and applaudable, they said. They glorified the Saudi leadership for their assistance during the recent calamity of flood in Pakistan. They honored the utmost efforts of Saudi ambassador Nawaf Said al Malaki for practical measures to help the poor people during floods in different areas of Pakistan, particularly in Sindh.