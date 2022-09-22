Bail dismissed

LAHORE:The Lahore high court dismissed the bail application of snagged Nabi Bakhsh. The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Lahore, had arrested him on the charges of smuggling.

According to Customs, this is in fact result of the counter smuggling drive carried out vigorously jointly by the Directorate of Customs Intelligence Lahore during the last two years. According to Customs department, in total both the customs formation lodged more than 40 FIRs against Nabi Bakhsh Group and cases were successfully established before the adjudication forums and on criminal side the cases were defended which resulted in rejection of bail application by the special judge customs in the month of August. The bail applications were moved before the high court which culminated in the arrest of Nabi Bakhsh.