Nursing stipend increased

LAHORE:The monthly stipend of the Nursing College LGH students has been increased. In this regard, AMC/PGMI Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said that each BSc nursing student will get Rs46,170 instead of Rs31,470, while each midwifery nurse student will get Rs29,170 instead of Rs20,170. The increased allowances will be applicable from 1st July, 2022.
LAHORE:The Lahore high court dismissed the bail application of snagged Nabi Bakhsh. The Collectorate of Customs...
LAHORE:Hungarian Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Bella Fazekas was called on PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhtar at...
LAHORE:Lahore police registered 606 cases and arrested 603 drug pushers during the current month. Around 131 drug...
LAHORE:Former members of Punjab Quran Board have demanded the Punjab government restore the Quran Complex and Seerat...
LAHORE:A four-day Community Action for Disaster Response course to enhance professional skills of Rescue officers and...
LAHORE:World Bank’s delegation led by John Roome, South Asia Regional Director for Sustainable Development called on...
