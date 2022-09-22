Nursing stipend increased

LAHORE:The monthly stipend of the Nursing College LGH students has been increased. In this regard, AMC/PGMI Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said that each BSc nursing student will get Rs46,170 instead of Rs31,470, while each midwifery nurse student will get Rs29,170 instead of Rs20,170. The increased allowances will be applicable from 1st July, 2022.