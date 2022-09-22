603 arrested in one month

LAHORE:Lahore police registered 606 cases and arrested 603 drug pushers during the current month. Around 131 drug pushers were arrested by City Division police, 94 by Cantonment Division police, 70 by Civil Lines Division police, 89 by Sadar Division police, 101 by Iqbal Town Division police and 121 by Model Town Division police.
LAHORE:The Lahore high court dismissed the bail application of snagged Nabi Bakhsh. The Collectorate of Customs...
LAHORE:The monthly stipend of the Nursing College LGH students has been increased. In this regard, AMC/PGMI Principal...
LAHORE:Hungarian Ambassador to Pakistan Mr Bella Fazekas was called on PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhtar at...
LAHORE:Former members of Punjab Quran Board have demanded the Punjab government restore the Quran Complex and Seerat...
LAHORE:A four-day Community Action for Disaster Response course to enhance professional skills of Rescue officers and...
LAHORE:World Bank’s delegation led by John Roome, South Asia Regional Director for Sustainable Development called on...
Comments