Thursday September 22, 2022
603 arrested in one month

By Our Correspondent
September 22, 2022

LAHORE:Lahore police registered 606 cases and arrested 603 drug pushers during the current month. Around 131 drug pushers were arrested by City Division police, 94 by Cantonment Division police, 70 by Civil Lines Division police, 89 by Sadar Division police, 101 by Iqbal Town Division police and 121 by Model Town Division police.

