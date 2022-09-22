Rotation policy to find combination for World Cup: Rizwan

KARACHI: Pakistan team is currently busy settling its scratchy combination for the ICC T20 World Cup which will begin in Australia next month. And the country’s experienced wicket-keeper batsman and the man in form Mohammad Rizwan on Tuesday said that he hoped that through the “rotation policy” something better will be gained for the World Cup.

“I hope that something better will be achieved for the World Cup through the rotation policy,” Rizwan told a post-match news conference on Tuesday after Pakistan were beaten by England by six wickets in their first game of the seven-match T20 series here at the National Stadium.

Rizwan admitted that the team faces more dot balls which leaves an adverse effect on its performance. “Yes, the number of dot balls is high and we will work on this,” Rizwan said.

He also tried to defend his middle order, saying they believe in their middle order. “In the last event our middle order was exposed a bit as in a couple of matches things did not work. And it appears that our middle order has flopped but as a team we have full confidence in our middle order and whenever we need its contribution it will give us runs,” Rizwan said.

Asked what were the basic reasons behind Pakistan’s defeat in the series opener against England, Rizwan said: “The first thing is that everyone knows that a little bit of changes are being made and effort is being made to constitute a combination. Here mistakes will definitely occur. It was the first game and I think mistakes should not be discussed at this level as the things are before everyone,” Rizwan said.

“The seven-match series in hand is to build a strong combination for the World Cup and we wil try to get some experience which could help us in the World Cup,” said Rizwan.

“I and skipper have been doing well upfront for the last one and a half years and our middle order has not been tested much. If they even have got a chance, someone has played ten balls and someone has faced 12 balls. If you see power-hitters in the world, they score in two or three innings out of 12. It does not happen that they score 50 or 60 in every game. It also depends on conditions. If you look at the Asia Cup, conditions there were tough. It was not only tough for Pakistan but also for some other great players who were playing there,” Rizwan explained.

Rizwan rejected the impression that he faces problems with balls that pitch on the off-stump. “I have no problem like that,” he said. “I can hit it from off-stump to mid-wicket. I can hit it in the cover.

It’s my own mind and will. Yes, it’s a fact that whenever I lose focus my body does not respond so I play a sort of stroke which makes people think that I cannot play in that area. Yes, I will try to improve,” said the stumper who led Pakistan’s batting with a gallant 68 on Tuesday.

Rizwan also rejected the impression that he was injured. “There are talks about my injury. I am sitting in front of you and if you want, I will run for a few rounds. I don’t know who is talking about this,” he said.

“I request them to also see the opposition. If we struggle at any stage, you should also look at our oppositions at which stage they are ahead of us. If you see the innings of Alex Hales, he faced 40 plus balls. No doubt he has played a fine innings. If we talk about the power-play, today we won. The thing is that it depends on the situation. Some pitches are of 200 and some are of 140 and 170, so I request all to see these things,” Rizwan said.

Asked whether they changed intent after they had scored 80 plus in nine overs, Rizwan replied furiously. “I don’t know who is talking like this,” Rizwan said.

“Those who talk like this may Allah bless them because they are thinking bad the whole Pakistan. If someone thinks that our skipper’s strike rate is low then God bless him,” he said.

“We are humans. I also have weaknesses and am trying to overcome them. Skipper and other players are also learning,” Rizwan said.