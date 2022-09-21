Petrol price up by Rs1.45/litre

ISLAMABAD: The government has increased the petrol price by Rs1.45/litre while the rate of high speed diesel remains the same. According to a notification, rates of kerosene and light diesel oil have been reduced by Rs8.30 and Rs4.26/litre respectively.
The new prices are; petrol Rs237.43 from earlier Rs235.98/litre, kerosene Rs202.02 from Rs210.32/litre and light diesel oil Rs197.28 from Rs201.54/litre, while high speed diesel stays at Rs247.43/litre. The new prices come to effect from September 21 (today).
