Fawad calls for rewriting political framework

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday called upon political parties and establishment to rewrite the political framework and agree on rules of the game to ensure balance in the civil-military relationship.

Through his twitter account, he proposed rewriting the political framework and said the present system had failed in Pakistan and there was a need to look for fair rules. Fawad tweeted: “We must strive for balance in civil-military relationship, power must be transferred to people of Pakistan. I call upon political parties and establishment let’s agree on new rules of game. Present system has failed in Pakistan and we need to look for fair rules”. Talking about the PMLN decisions, he said that the party leadership had taken extremely apolitical and stupid decisions hitherto. He said that now they could not eat out, fearing that the people might hit them with stones.

Fawad tweeted that the media organisations which had remained tight-lipped about the worst media censorship in Pakistan were making hue and cry over legitimate and valid criticism of their owners.

“A surprising case is going on in the Islamabad High Court. NAB’s lawyer was appointed by Shehbaz Sharif on appeal against Maryam Nawaz. The court is asking questions and they do not understand whether they are defence or prosecution lawyers. You won’t see this strange scene on Pakistan’s media,” he said in another tweet.