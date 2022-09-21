Minister urges LWMC to improve performance

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Local Govt & Community Development (LGCD) Mian Mehmood-ul-Rashid has said that Punjab government has provided ample resources to solve the machinery, manpower and other problems and now the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) should improve its performance.

He was addressing a review meeting at the conference room of LWMC on Tuesday. Chairman Atif Ch and CEO Rafia Haider gave a briefing on the performance and problems of the LWMC during the last six months.

The minister said that Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was keen to make LWMC an authority because by becoming an independent body, its performance and revenue generation would improve. He said that first priority of the govt was to serve the people and he would not let govt resources go waste in that regard.

Five trucks sent for flood victims: Punjab Minister for Local Govt and Community Development (LGCD) Mian Mahmood-ul-Rashid on Tuesday dispatched five trucks of relief goods from Township for the flood victims of South Punjab, which were donated by Anjuman Arayan Pakistan. Talking on the occasion, Mian Mehmood-ul-Rashid said that he was doing everything possible to help the flood victims on the voice of his leader Imran Khan. He said that Imran collected billions of rupees for the flood victims and he himself went to them to share their grief.

He said that this was the sign of a real leader while the imported prime minister was touring the world around leaving the flood victims in trouble.Govt to promote tech education: Punjab government Tuesday decided adopting effective measures to attract the youth towards technical education in order to produce skilled manpower in accordance with the local industrial and global manpower demands. The decision was made in the 5th meeting of the board of Punjab Skills Development Authority (PSDA) held here at 90 Quaid-e-Azam presided over by Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal.

The meeting also approved the Punjab Skills Development Authority Registration Regulations for Assessment Agencies, Inspection Monitoring and Evaluation Regulations 2022 and Operational Manual for Institutions 2022 and Academic Calendar for the year 2022-23.