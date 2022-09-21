Man accuses police of abduction, torture

In a video clip circulating on social media, a man has claimed that he was kidnapped and tortured by policemen, and released only after the officials extorted money from him and his family.

Zubair Siddiqui, a resident of Sector 5-E of New Karachi, said in the clip that he repairs stoves in Liaquatabad, and that he was abducted by plain-clothes policemen from his home on September 18.

He said that four cops raided his house, and after a thorough search of the place, they took him to the office situated on the first floor of the Khawaja Ajmair Nagri police station. “They kept torturing me unless I paid them Rs50,000,” claimed Siddiqui. “They also asked my wife to visit the police station if she wanted me back, but they tortured me when she refused to visit.”

Taking notice of the incident, District Central SSP Maroof Usman has ordered an investigation into the allegations levelled against the police officials. “The SSP has taken notice and assured me of taking action against the policemen responsible,” said Siddiqui.

According to his video clip, one of the officials wore the police uniform’s trousers and shoes. “They took around Rs10,000 from my wallet, and Rs10,000 more from my family before they let me go.” Police confirmed that taking notice of the incident, they have launched an inquiry. They said that strict departmental action will be taken against the policemen if they are found guilty.