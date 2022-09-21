PPP govt has abandoned flood victims, alleges Zaidi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi has said that owing to floods, millions of people have become homeless and thousands of pregnant women are deprived of basic health facilities, while Bilawal wearing a tie is visiting foreign countries instead of visiting the inundated areas.

The Sindh government seems to be nowhere to speed up relief work and rehabilitate the flood victims, he said while addressing a press conference at the Insaf House of his party on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Peoples Party government had abandoned the flood victims and the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was “the chief accountant of Zardari who is buying properties and the members of the national and provincial assemblies”.

Zardari is well enough to pay his respects to the late Queen and return to Lahore but he feels not well to visit his own people, Zaidi remarked. If Rana Sanaullah wanted to offer his condolence, he would have gone to the murdered workers’ houses, but

he knew where he should go because the federal government was surviving on only two ministers, said the PTI leader, adding that the prime minister was actually a crime minister who wanted to abolish his cases of corruption and amending the NAB law.