SL part ways with Moody ahead of World Cup

COLOMBO: Australian former international Tom Moody is set to leave his post as Sri Lanka’s director of cricket, officials said on Monday, weeks before the T20 World Cup.
The 56-year-old’s three-year contract is being terminated by “mutual agreement”, Mohan de Silva, secretary of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), told AFP. A senior cricket source who did not wish to be named said that SLC “could not afford his fees in the long run”, despite having savings of over $40 million.
“We also feel we need a person who is more hands-on, who can spend more time in Sri Lanka,” the source added. The source said that the former Test player was paid $1,850 a day plus expenses for the 100 days a year he was expected to spend in the country, which is suffering its worst economic downturn.
Moody will leave by the end of this month or before the T20 World Cup starts in Australia next month, another source said. Former Sri Lanka head coach Moody was appointed director of cricket in February last year to help prepare the team for the T20 World Cup and the 50-over version in India in 2023.
KARACHI: Pakistan Customs Quetta will continue its support to canoers for participation in national and international...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Usama Khan is participating in Dutch Masters Open and Malta Squash Masters. Usama, who is a...
CHICAGO: Reigning British Open champion Cameron Smith of Australia won his first LIV Golf title on Sunday, holding off...
MADRID: Rodrygo and Federico Valverde scored to earn Real Madrid a 2-1 win over neighbours Atletico Madrid in a heated...
LAHORE: DCC Developers, the winning team of the National Final of Hashoo Group World Corporate Golf Challenge,...
KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team will wear a special jersey in the first game against England here on Tuesday in order...
Comments