Traffic diversion plan unveiled for Pakistan-England T20 matches

The Karachi Traffic Police announced a traffic diversion plan on Monday for the upcoming T20 matches that will be played between Pakistan and England at the National Stadium Karachi.

The spokesman for the traffic police said four T20 matches will be played at the stadium on September 20, 22, 23 and 25. In this regard, he said, the traffic police had prepared a special plan for parking and alternative routes for cricket fans.

Parking for public

Parking arrangements have been made at the Expo Centre for fans coming to the National Stadium from different areas of the city. It is mandatory to show the original identity card and the match ticket for parking vehicle in the designated parking space.

Parking for media

Media persons coming from Karsaz should park their vehicle the National Coaching Centre (China Ground) on Sir Shah Sulaiman Road via Habib Ibrahim Rehmatullah Road, from under the Stadium flyover.

Media persons coming from the Millennium Malls side should park their vehicles on Sir Shah Sulaiman Road, right under the stadium flyover, via Stadium Road (Pir Sibghatullah Shah Rashidi Road).

Media persons coming from Newtown, via Stadium Road (Pir Sibghatullah Shah Rashidi Road), can park their vehicles on Sir Shah Sulaiman Road’s left side after the Aga Khan Hospital.

Road closures

No vehicle will be allowed to go from Liaquatabad to the Hasan Square Flyover on National Stadium Road. Motorists can reach their destinations by taking University Road. The public will be allowed to go from University Road to the Expo Centre.

Heavy traffic

The entry of all types of heavy traffic will not be allowed to go from the National Stadium’s traffic signal to Hasan Square. The public is requested to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies and the traffic police to avoid trouble. They should follow the instructions and should not park their vehicles on any service road or a main road.

In case of any problem, citizens can contact traffic police guide 1915 representatives will guide them or they can contact traffic police officials throughwww.facebook.com/karachitrafficpolice, WhatsApp number 03059266907, or FM Radio 88.6).