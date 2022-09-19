Ex-PS to president laid to rest

ISLAMABAD: Former principal secretary (PS) to President Musharraf Tariq Aziz passed away on Sunday morning here. He was 81.
Late Tariq Aziz was laid to rest in H-8 Islamabad graveyard in the evening. His janaza was attended by a large number of officers of civil administration and people from different walks of life of twin cities. He left behind widow, two daughters and a son.
