 
close
Monday September 19, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Ex-PS to president laid to rest

By Our Correspondent
September 19, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Former principal secretary (PS) to President Musharraf Tariq Aziz passed away on Sunday morning here. He was 81.

Late Tariq Aziz was laid to rest in H-8 Islamabad graveyard in the evening. His janaza was attended by a large number of officers of civil administration and people from different walks of life of twin cities. He left behind widow, two daughters and a son.

Comments