 
close
Monday September 19, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Rain kills 50 in Nepal and India

By AFP
September 19, 2022

Kathmandu: Heavy monsoon rains and landslides have killed over 50 people in Nepal and India in recent days, authorities said on Sunday.

In western Nepal at least 22 people died after landslides buried more than 100 houses on Friday, police official Narayan Dangi told AFP.

Comments