Rain kills 50 in Nepal and India

LONDON: King Charles III welcomed world leaders to Buckingham Palace on Sunday, ahead of the funeral of Queen...
Aden, Yemen: A battered plaque in a rundown hospital and a crackly, black-and-white newsreel are all that remain of...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli archaeologists on Sunday announced the "once-in-a-lifetime" discovery of a burial cave from...
Johannesburg: Africa’s most industrialised economy South Africa is again facing sweeping power cuts, caused by...
Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: At least 81 people were killed in clashes between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan this week, in the...
Izumi, Japan: Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in southwestern Japan on Sunday night, as authorities urged millions of...
