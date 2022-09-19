Argentine dancers crowned world champions of tango

Buenos Aires: Two Argentine pairs were crowned winners of the world tango championships in Buenos Aires, the city government said on Sunday.
More than 20,000 people attended the music and dance shows during the competition, organisers said, with a final showdown on a stage in front of the historic Buenos Aires Obelisk in the heart of Argentina’s capital.
In the stage category, which featured spectacular acrobatic stunts, Constanza Vieyto and Ricardo Astrada from the city of Pergamino beat 19 other couples to emerge champions. —AFP
