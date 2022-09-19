ANF recovers over 1,401kg drugs, arrests 26 peddlers

Rawalpindi : Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting raids in different areas of the country managed to recover over 1401 kg of narcotics and arrested 26 accused during the last 10 days.
According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF in an operation conducted a raid in Islamabad and arrested an accused on recovery of 90 kg charas and 30 kg opium. The accused was trying to smuggle drugs from Khyber Agency to Punjab. In another operation, the ANF recovered 1.792 kg of cocaine at Islamabad International Airport, tactfully concealed in trousers. In a raid, the ANF recovered narcotics including 52.800 kg charas, and 22.800 kg opium from a car and held two drug smugglers.
