Crushing real estate

The introduction of new taxes on real-estate owners are grossly unfair. Our real-estate markets are already down and these hefty new taxes might be the nail in the coffin.
It is doubtful that the government will meet its revenue targets, in the long run, by destroying one of the most productive sectors of our economy. I would request the economic authorities to rethink their approach and withdraw these ruthless taxes.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
