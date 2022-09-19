The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, and the Karachi Gymkhana Club are hosting ‘Live Music Aid Concert 2022 for Flood Affectees’, featuring live performances by Asim Azhar, Young Stunners, Aima Baig, Natasha Baig and Raamis Ali. The event will be held at the Karachi Gymkhana at 6pm on October 2. Call 0300-0802391 for more information.