Pakistan have all bases covered: Malan

KARACHI: England’s hard-hitting batsman Dawid Malan on Saturday said that their series against Pakistan is very important ahead of the World Cup.

“Pakistan is a fantastic team and they have all the bases covered,” Malan told a news conference here at the National Stadium.

“Many of us have come to Pakistan for the first time, but some have been here for a couple of times and we have shared the experience of the wickets and conditions which we can come up with and to give as much knowledge which we can to the rest of guys who have not been here,” said Malan, who has the experience of playing in the PSL and is a well-known player to Pakistani fans.

“There are different wickets. Here in Karachi, it will be quite skiddy and Lahore can be a little more bouncy, and a bit more sticky,” he said.

“The PSL was a stepping stone for me. I am extremely fortunate to be given that opportunity and to play against the best players in the world. And then in the county cricket I was given the opportunity to get what I needed to get one step further. The PSL has been fantastic as it gave me an opportunity to develop myself as a player and gave me an opportunity to play different leagues around the world. I am now back in Pakistan and it's fantastic and the hospitality has been unbelievable,” Malan said.

“It’s disappointing that Jos Buttler is not available due to injury. He's probably our best player in this format for a few years now. He leads from the front. But it gave an opportunity to other people and Moeen Ali as a captain,” he said.