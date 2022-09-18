Relief extended to flood victims

Islamabad : Islamabad Medical & Dental College (IMDC) and Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) donated funds and other goods to Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan, for providing much-needed relief to the flood-affected victims in different areas of Pakistan, says a press release.

IMDC and ANTH initatied the Flood Relief Drive in the wake of recent floods in Pakisan and garnered around Rs4 million worth of relief items including Rs3.25 million in cash and many other items like food, clothes and medicines. Senior management of IMDC and ANTH welcomed the visiting Alkhidmat Foundation team led by Air Marshal (r) Farooq Habib.

Chairman IMDC Dr. Ghulam Akbar Khan Niazi handed over the donation cheque and other items to the foundation team. The chairman appreciated the hospital and college staff for making the initial phase of this drive a big success, further expressing that the organizations will keep collaborating with AlKhidmat to help the needy people in flood-hit areas.

Yasir Niazi, Managing Director IMDC/ANTH, said on this occasion that in view of the urgent need of help for the flood affected-people in Pakistan, the hospital and college initiated the flood relief campaign and started conducting free medical camps in the flood-affected areas to provide free care and medicines. He further said that IMDC and ANTH will continue to carry out more work in this regard in the coming days. Al-Khidmat team thanked the IMDC and ANTH management for their important contribution toward the noble cause of helping the suffering humanity.