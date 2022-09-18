Many are lamenting the damage done by the floods and the government’s inadequate response to the crisis. While they have every right to do so, unfortunately, lamentations alone do nothing to solve the problem. The time for looking to the government to make things better has passed, we have a civic duty to take the initiative and do what we can to help the affectees. People should donate, organize charitable drives and contact friends or relatives from the affected areas to aid with distribution. If someone has a shop with essential items such as medicines or tents or knows someone who does, they should be encouraged to donate. Such direct action by the citizenry is arguably superior to government action as it is less prone to corruption and less encumbered by red-tape.

Tanzeel Riaz Ahmed

Karachi