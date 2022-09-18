Many are lamenting the damage done by the floods and the government’s inadequate response to the crisis. While they have every right to do so, unfortunately, lamentations alone do nothing to solve the problem. The time for looking to the government to make things better has passed, we have a civic duty to take the initiative and do what we can to help the affectees. People should donate, organize charitable drives and contact friends or relatives from the affected areas to aid with distribution. If someone has a shop with essential items such as medicines or tents or knows someone who does, they should be encouraged to donate. Such direct action by the citizenry is arguably superior to government action as it is less prone to corruption and less encumbered by red-tape.
Tanzeel Riaz Ahmed
Karachi
In the wake of Pakistan’s global appeal for flood recovery assistance, foreign aid is pouring in. Planes carrying...
This letter refers to the article ‘Politicizing a disaster’ by Malik Muhammad Ashraf. The writer shows that the...
The innocent people of Karachi are at the mercy of criminals of all stripes. Those who try to resist this tyranny...
Kite flying has been banned in Pakistan for many years, but the enforcement of this ban has weakened recently. A glass...
Pakistan is experiencing a troubling rise in the stray dog population. Cases of dog bites and rabies are reported...
If fuel prices and energy rates continue on their rapid upwards trajectory, electricity will soon become a luxury good...
Comments