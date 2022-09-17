ISLAMABAD: Hosts Austria go 2-0 up against Pakistan with Mohammad Shoaib and Muzammil Murtaza losing singles on the opening day of the Davis Cup Group I tie at Sportland Arena in Tulln an der Donau-a town adjacent to Vienna Friday.

One of the leading circuit players Jurij Rodionov overwhelmed Shoaib 6-3, 6-1 with Filip Masonic getting the better of Muzammil Murtaza 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Both leading players Aqeel Khan and Aisamul Haq will be playing against Alexander Erler and Lucas Midler on Saturday morning in the doubles before the reverse singles.

Shoaib was no match to Jurij Rodionov as the Austrian totally dominated the opening singles. The second singles, Muzammil did try to stage a recovery in the second but it was asking too much as Alexander Erler won the second on tie-break.