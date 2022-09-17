Minor boy abducted for ransom recovered

A team of the police’s Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) on Friday claimed to have recovered a minor boy who was abducted a few days ago for ransom.

Police said that nine-year-old Abdullah, who was kidnapped for ransom on September 13, 2022, near the Bilal Masjid in Surjani Town Sector 4A was recovered by AVCC personnel in the Pehlwan Goth area in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Three kidnappers were also arrested in the police operation and a mobile phone was also seized that was used to demand ransom. The kidnappers had demanded Rs2.5 million in ransom on September 14. However, the following day they increased their demand to Rs3 million.

The AVCC arrested three suspects involved in kidnapping in three days and recovered the hostage safely. Further investigations are under way. The police added that on Thursday, a 15-year-old hostage who was abducted in 2021 within the limits of the Sher Shah police station was rescued from Nowshehra through the technical support system. A case for the recovery of the 15-year-old hostage was also being heard by the Sindh High Court, said AVCC chief SSP Amjad Hayat.