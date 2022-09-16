Research-oriented education top priority, says minister

MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash on Thursday said that the government had planned to make a consortium of all 36 public and private universities to promote research-oriented education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“This is a faculty of any varsity, which promotes research and technology to compete with its contemporaries and steer the country out of the challenges faced by it on economic and other fronts,” he said while speaking at the Emerging Trends in Bioinformatics and Biosciences conference held at Hazara University here.

The educationists, faculty members and researchers attended the conference and would present their documents.

Kamran Bangash said that the provincial government wanted to develop such curricula, which could be tough at the public and private varsities simultaneously and introduce disciplines based on modern methodologies to compete with contemporary requirements of science and technology.

“We are far behind our contemporary counties in the education of science and technology and this is why we are going to make sure that our varsities are well equipped with modern methodologies in education and other fields,” he added.

The provincial minister said that the universities should get indulged in students’ exchange programmes with the international universities so that their students could be well-versed with modern techniques adopted by them.

Secretary of Higher Education Dawod Khan told the conference that he was pleased to come to know that over 400 international researchers and scholars got registered for that conference and 300 of them could show up and would present their documents.

“The government has been giving a top priority to education and health sectors as prosperity and development of any country/ province could only be gagged though these two major indicators,” he added.