Spain arrests ‘one of biggest money launderers’

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: Police have arrested "one of Europe’s biggest money launderers" after a raid in southern Spain, saying the British-Irish suspect is believed to have shifted more than 200 million euros ($200 million) in illicit cash.
The operation led by Spain’s Guardia Civil and coordinated by Europol is seen as a major blow against the notorious Kinahan organised crime group, which US law officials called "a threat to the entire licit economy". The chief suspect in the case was detained on Monday "as a result of an international law enforcement operation led by the Spanish Guardia Civil", Europol said.
