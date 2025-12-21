Photo: Lily Allen reveals devastating impact of David Harbour split

Lily Allen has weighed in on her marriage plans post David Harbour split.

While speaking to The Observer, the songbird got candid about the emotional impact of going through a divorce and whether she is looking for love again.

Opening up about the possibility of tying the knot again, she said, “I’d like to say I’d never do it again, but I do like it."

"Everything but the institution of it, you know? I like being chosen. I like jewellery. I like getting dressed up. I like celebrating. I don’t like talking about money."

"I like my independence. But I don’t like divorce,” she asserted.

In addition to this, she admitted that getting a divorce has left her struggling to trust other people.

She began, “It’s just sort of devastating, really. It keeps you up at night and costs a huge amount of money and just goes on and on and on."

"And I hate feeling like I can’t trust anyone," she noted and concluded by stating, "But there’s something about dealing with an ex-partner and lawyers that creates an environment of feeling like you can’t trust anybody or anything.”