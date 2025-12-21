Winter solstice 2025 marks the shortest day of the year

A huge crowd in many different costumes, had gathered before dawn, waiting patiently in the dark and cold field in southwest England on December 2025, which marks the shortest day of the year.

Some sang and beat drums, while others took time to reflect among the huge stone pillars amid winter solstice celebrations.

Following the old ritual, many Britishers make visits to the ancient stone circle every summer and winter and consider it a spiritual experience.

The ancient monument, erected between 5,000 and 3,500 years ago, was built to align with the movement of the sun on the solstices—key dates in the calendar for ancient farmers.

About winter solstice:

Winter solstice is the shortest day of the year north of the equator, where the day marks the start of astronomical winter.

It’s the opposite in the Southern Hemisphere, where it is the longest day of the year and summer will start.

Additionally, the winter solstice is when the sun makes its shortest, lowest arc, but many celebrate it as a time of renewal because after the shortest day of the year, the sun starts climbing again and days will get a little longer every day until late June.



