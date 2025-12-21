How Duchess Sophie won Prince Edward’s heart on their very first date

The love story between Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward began with a quietly brilliant move that melted the prince’s heart.

Back in 1993, Sophie Rhys-Jones was a successful public relations executive at Capital Radio when she first met Edward at a charity tennis challenge she was working on.

Fate intervened when former tennis pro Sue Barker pulled out of a photocall at the event, and Sophie stepped in instead.

According to royal author Sean Smith, who wrote Sophie: Saving the Royal Family, there was no immediate spark visible to onlookers. “Nobody at the photocall noticed any electricity between them,” Smith wrote, adding that there was “no question of the prince phoning up to suggest a trip to the movies.”

Sophie left Edward her phone number simply “in case there were any problems with the challenge.”

Months later, Edward rang her completely “out of the blue” with an unexpected invitation, a game of real tennis, followed by supper at the palace.

Despite knowing little about the sport, Sophie accepted. Edward happily explained the rules and knocked a few balls about, while Sophie worked her magic in a much subtler way.

Smith noted that Sophie possessed a “precious gift of making men feel totally at ease,” allowing the pair to relax almost instantly in each other’s company.

It was during this tennis date that Sophie played the move that would stay with Edward forever. She suggested she should take proper lessons so she could one day “give the prince a real game.”

Smith explained: “Edward beamed. His natural shyness melted in Sophie’s smile.”

Their relationship blossomed quietly but steadily. Edward proposed in January 1999, and the couple married later that year in a beautiful ceremony at St George’s Chapel.

They went on to welcome two children: Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James Mountbatten-Windsor, who are currently 17th and 16th in line to the throne.