Kanye 'Ye' West 'walks back' on promise, leaving Bianca Censori in fumes

There are several reports indicating that Kanye West has an oversized say in matters involving his wife, Bianca Censori.



But a recent report claims to show how deep this influence is, which, in turn, left the Yeezy architecture frustrated.

It is about a project, the Melbourne-born recently unveiled in Seoul, South Korea. This was BIO POP, her first performance art show.

However, in the show, Ye reportedly cast a shadow over the program by inserting himself in a position where he took key decisions.

This was in contrast to what sources say; he promised his wife that she would have “creative control,” but he “bulldozed every decision.”

“Bianca had no choice but to let West take over, even though he swore up and down she would be the boss in all of this,” the insider tells Globe magazine.

Moreover, sources say Bianca wanted the show to take place in Los Angeles, but the Power hitmaker “insisted on doing it in Korea."

But his place of choosing went haywire when a livestream “accidentally revealed the entire Premiere Pro project before coming to an abrupt end around 11 minutes in.”

This left Ye's wife in fumes. “Bianca is burning mad because it ruined what was supposed to be the biggest night of her life. She was in tears over it, but had no choice but to put on a happy face because there were tons of people everywhere.”

Meanwhile, an insider adds, Bianca's “friends all know how furious she is,” noting that “this show is only one of a series that is supposed to last for seven more years.”

It is worth noting that Bianca and Kanye married in 2022.