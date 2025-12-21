'Stranger Things' star Cara Buono shares her desire to meet THIS character again

Cara Buono recently got candid and opened up about her desire to have a heart-to-heart conversation with one particular character in Stranger Things.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, the 54-year-old American actress, who plays the mother of Nancy (played by Natalia Dyer), Holly (Nell Fisher), and Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), revealed that she wants to meet Joyce Byers.

Referring to Winona Ryder’s character Joyce, mom to Jonathan and Will, played by Charlie Heaton and Noah Schnapp, respectively, Buono said, "I would've loved more screen time with Joyce.”

She added, "In season 1, when Karen brings the casserole over, and we're talking, I would've loved to have had some [more] scenes with Winona.”

The Gladiator star noted, "First, I think she's a phenomenal actress. And I think for the characters, there could have been some really, really interesting scenes and conversations between them.”

Buono went on to highlight that "you never really see either one of them talk to another female" during the series.

Notably, Joyce is close to Brett Gelman’s Murray Bauman and David Harbour’s Jim Hopper, with whom she gets romantically involved.

"That is very '80s, though,” The Sopranos alum stated.