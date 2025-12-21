Al Pacino calls Bill Maher THIS over his growing relationship with Noor Alfallah

It is being reported that Al Pacino is furious over Bill Maher getting close to his child’s mother, Noor Alfallah.

Radar Online reported that the 85-year-old American actor is fuming over Alfallah and Maher’s growing relationship and wants him to stay away from the mother of his 2-year-old son, Roman.

For those unaware, the 32-year-old Kuwaiti-American film producer and the 69-year-old American television host and comedian were recently seen leaving Michael Braun and Vas J. Morgan’s party at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

Notably, Maher and Alfallah were caught on camera leaving the same place last year and they claimed to be just good friends. "Who doesn't want to be together with him? He's the coolest guy.”

The insider told the outlet, "Al's always at pains to deny that he's still got romantic feelings towards Noor, but everyone knows that's just bravado and he's still totally smitten.

"The fact Bill has swooped in and stolen her from under his nose is insulting and deeply embarrassing. Al's no fool. He can see what's going on here, and it's really rubbing him up the wrong way.”

"He's not buying this line that they're just dining buddies who are bouncing work ideas around. To him, it's plain as day that Bill's lying about his intentions. Al is calling him a snake and a wolf in sheep's clothing, who's not to be trusted,” the source stated.