SSP delivers lectures to licence applicants

Islamabad: Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer on Wednesday delivered lecture on road safety and other traffic rules to the citizens visiting traffic office to obtain driving licence or involved in violation of traffic rules, especially one-wheeling.It is to mention that Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has arranged special classes for the citizens who come to traffic office to obtain driving license and those violating traffic rules.

The purpose of this exercise is to provide awareness about road safety and traffic rules. The SSP (Traffic) focused on the dangers of one-wheeling and risks of using a mobile phone during driving and riding bike without helmet and non-fastening seat belts.

The SSP (Traffic) also educated the participants about pedestrian's rights, use of overhead bridges and zebra crossings and other traffic related rules. On this occasion, SSP Traffic Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that the main objective of these classes is to protect the citizens from accidents and make their journey safe. He said this practice would help provide complete awareness to the citizens about road safety rules, which is the first priority of traffic police force.