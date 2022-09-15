Cheema terms NAB Amendment Bill a darkest chapter

LAHORE:Adviser to chief minister on Information Omer Sarfraz Cheema termed the passing of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Bill by the federal government a darkest chapter in the history of the country.

He said that the PDM gang formally enforced NRO on September 13 as their main purpose behind coming into power. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Bill came into effect despite not being signed by the President Arif Alvi.

Omer Sarfraz Cheema said that the National Accountability Bureau Amendment Bill clipped the wings of National Accountability Bureau and Pakistan will incur a loss of Rs2,400 billion. The National Accountability Bureau Amendment Bill was passed in haste to blanket the corruption committed by the Sharifs and Zardari over the years.

The CM’s adviser said that according to the new National Accountability Bureau Amendment

Bill, all the amendments will be enforced from 1-1-1985 which will provide a clear benefit to the accused.

Omer Sarfraz Cheema further said that according to the second amendment, the assets of the family members will not be deemed assets of the accused and the motive behind it is not difficult to comprehend. The price of the property of the accused will be ascertained on DC rate and the property worth billions of rupees can be mentioned in crores.

Omer Sarfraz Cheema said that during the investigation of the case, granting permission to the accused to dispose of the controversial property amounts to making a mockery of National Accountability Bureau.

On the other hand, if the case is not proved against the accused then granting punishment to the National Accountability Bureau officer for five years is equivalent to making the National Accountability Bureau subservient to the powerful.

Omer Sarfraz Cheema said that those making false claims of dragging each other have become hand in glove with each other in order to conceal their malpractices and corruption, Cheema said.