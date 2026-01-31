Pete Davidson reacts to Machine Gun Kelly's baby in sweet dad-chat moment

Pete Davidson bonds with MGK over newborn daughters

Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly's friendship bond has just gotten stronger as the two pals recently welcomed baby girls.

MGK made his first guest appearance at the Saturday Night Live alum's new Netflix video podcast, The Pete Davidson Show, and the newly minted dads talked about their baby daughters.

During the podcast, the rapper showed a video of his daughter Saga Blade on his phone.

This prompted Davidson to compliment that Saga's "teeth are ridiculous" and jokingly added that the liitle one bears MGK's "2014 hairline" hairline.

"You know I said that too, 'Is it going to fill in,' " Kelly added.

It is pertinent to mention that MGK welcomed his second daughter, with ex-girlfriend Megan Fox back in March 2025.

While Davidon welcomed first daughter, Scottie with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt in December 2025.

In a previous chat with People, Davidson revealed the best advice MGK gave him.

“The best advice I've heard him say is that you're the first person in the kid's life, so they will always love you,” the proud dad revealed. “It's like this love that you'll never feel ever again... And I'm just really excited for that moment.”