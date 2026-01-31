Prince Harry’s thoughts about Prince William turn bitter: ‘This is injustice!’

Prince William’s lifestyle, income and the sort seem to have rubbed Prince Harry the wrong way, leading to not just bitterness but at its core—and understanding of unfairness.

The news has been brought to light by a well-placed source that is close to RadarOnline.

According to their findings, “from where Harry and Meghan are sitting, the imbalance is glaring. Any time they secure a major commercial deal, the reaction is swift and hostile, with accusations that they are exploiting their royal status.” But where Prince William is concerned, he can easily “earn tens of millions annually through the Duchy, and it is widely accepted as part of his role,” so “to them, the contrast feels fundamentally unfair,” they explain.

But in Prince William’s view another source says “William sees no obligation to justify his position to Harry and Meghan. His priority, shared with Catherine, is how the monarchy is viewed by the British public. He has been explicit about the need for a leaner, less indulgent royal operation and has deliberately reduced staffing and curtailed excess as part of that approach.”

While it is true that the Prince and Princess of Wales, by no means live a frugal lifestyle sources say “there has been a conscious effort to step back from the excess that has traditionally surrounded royal life.” Also William is said to see everything his ‘responsibility’ to lead by example and to demonstrate financial responsibility. When people suggest he hasn't earned this income or is being careless with it, that criticism is taken very personally,” the source said before signing off.