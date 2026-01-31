Meghan Markle lands in a catastrophically bad state: ‘It’s extremely difficult for her to cope’

After months of ridicule, criticism and everything under the sun thrown at her Meghan Markle is at her wits end and news is coming out that fans may never expect another season of her Netflix show With Love, Meghan.

While past reports promise seasonal episodes, sources warn the potential of another Christmas special has been ‘undone’, in the wake of “disappointing viewing figures” as well as scrutiny that has followed her ‘relentlessly.

An industry insider has even gone as far as to reveal, “while there has been some loose discussion about the possibility of occasional holiday-themed content, those talks have gone nowhere, and there is nothing concrete or actively in development at this stage.”

However, that is not to say the entire format of her lifestyle and hosting series is coming to an end because the concept itself is not what is being abandoned. Meghan is “still expected to share cooking, entertaining and lifestyle ideas, but in a much more contained way. Instead of a full television series, the focus will likely shift to short, tightly managed content on her own social channels, where she has greater control and far less exposure to criticism.”

Moreover, her decision has also been impacted by the fact that the criticism thrown her way the entire time the episodes where in the media, what was seen was that “the viewing figures and internal rankings hit her very hard.”

“Watching the show sink so low in the data was deeply embarrassing for her, and when that was combined with the relentless wave of online negativity, it became emotionally exhausting and extremely difficult for her to cope with, so she has decided to park it for now.”