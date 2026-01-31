Brooks Nader breaks silence on dating status after Ben Affleck hookup talk

Brooks Nader is revealing the status of her love life after Ben Affleck dating rumors.

The Love Thy Nader star walked down the pink carpet at Clarins’ Hollywood Galentine’s Beauty Evening in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 29, and shared a brief update about her dating life, via People.

When she was inquired whether she was still single, the 28-year-old star responded, "Totes, yep."

And added that she is set to mingle.

"I'm ready to go!" Nader noted.

This came after the Dancing with the Stars alum denied the speculations that she had been "hooking up" with Ben Affleck.

In an Instagram post of Deuxmoi, the outlet reported that Nader and Affleck had “never met".

Nader herself clarified the rumor and commented under the January 24 post of the page, writing, “Haven’t met him in my life."

The dancing pro was linked to tennis stars Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner earlier in the fall of 2025.

She was previously in an on-off relationship with Gleb Savchenko, who was also her DWTS pro partner.