Why Sydney Sweeney's independence makes dating complicated? Source

Why Sydney Sweeney struggles to find a partner?

Sydney Sweeney is reportedly convinced that her bold confidence and success can be "intimidating to a lot of guys" which makes it complicated to find a partner.

The Euphoria star recently said in an interview with Cosmopolitan that she doesn’t “actually need a man” as she has "got myself" and an "incredible group of girlfriends."

According to a report by Radaronline.com, her pal revealed that Sweeney remarks reflect a pattern in her love life.

"Sydney's independence is a huge part of who she is. Some men love that. Others find it confronting, especially when they realize she doesn't need saving or managing," a friend claimed.

Another source claimed that the way Sweeney manages her busy life as one of Hollywood's most in-demand actresses after her breakout role in Euphoria, it can be a surprising thing for a potential partner who is seeking a "traditional relationship."

The insider noted, "She's not just showing up to set. She's running meetings, making decisions, and building something long-term. That can be a shock for someone expecting a more traditional relationship."

In the interview, the 28-year-old actress insisted, “Look, I am a boss in my life. I take control. I go after what I want. I am confident, and I am successful, and I don’t actually need a man.

"I’ve got myself. I’ve got an incredible group of girlfriends. I’ve got a team of badass women. That is very intimidating to a lot of guys, so a guy needs to be able to stand in that with me.

"It takes a very specific person who can handle the world that comes with me. There was a guy who I really, really liked, but he told me he can't handle my world. It's a hard thing."