Kylie Jenner reveals design details she’s ‘in love’ with in new Hidden Hills home tour

Kylie Jenner has shared a glimpse of her California estate in progress and updates on the design and layout of the home she’s building in Hidden Hills.

The 28-year-old beauty mogul posted a series of Instagram Stories on Thursday, taking followers on a mini tour of the property and highlighting elements she’s particularly excited about.

Jenner called a reclaimed stone floor her favourite, along with rooms featuring light and dark wood-paneled walls and floors. She also revealed samples of hexagon stone tiles paired with white marble, sticking to a neutral, modern palette throughout the home.

A short video gave a look at the exterior, including the extensive steps leading to another section of the property.

Earlier in January, Jenner had shared glimpses of her “dream” two-story closet and a bathroom window designed for her 7-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. Crates of wood flooring outside hinted that construction is actively underway.

The Hidden Hills estate sits on five acres Jenner purchased in 2020. Architectural Digest reported that she submitted plans in 2023 for an 18,000-square-foot main house, featuring a 12-car garage, a guest house, a security base, a pool, and a sports court.

From floors to tiles and thoughtful personal touches, Jenner said she is “in love” with the home’s design as the project moves forward.