Dua Lipa shares Paris getaway with fiancé Callum Turner

Dua Lipa is giving fans a glimpse into her recent Paris trip with fiancé Callum Turner.

The Houdini singer, 30, shared a carousel of photos on Friday, showing off a “perfect week” in the City of Love in an Instagram post.

The slideshow opened with a stylish balcony shot of Lipa posing in fur boots and an all-denim look, followed by a car selfie with Parisian architecture behind her.

Turner, 35, also featured in the carousel, bundled up in a matching hat and scarf as he walked a dog through the city streets during a stroll with Lipa.

Lipa also included a video from Chanel’s Haute Couture Spring–Summer 2026 fashion show, where she was seated alongside Penélope Cruz, A$AP Rocky, and Margaret Qualley. In the clip, the group sang along to a remix of Oasis’ Wonderwall.

Other photos showed the singer’s culinary highlights from the trip, including artfully set restaurant tables, a red rose peeking out of her Chanel bag, and a dessert spread. Lipa’s brother, Gjin Lipa, also made an appearance in one shot taken during a dinner outing.

“A perfect week,” Lipa captioned the post.

The couple, who were first linked in January 2024, confirmed their engagement in June 2025. In a British Vogue interview, Lipa called the milestone “very exciting” and added that it’s meaningful to know her partner understands her deeply.