Normani reveals her wedding must-haves as she plans her big day with DK Metcalf

Normani is beginning to share details as she plans her upcoming wedding to fiancé DK Metcalf.

The 29-year-old singer shared her top priorities for the big day in a recent interview with E! News, saying the essentials come down to music and food. “Oh yeah, the music [has got] to be right and also the food,” Normani said. “That stuff’s gonna be right.”

When asked about the kind of reception she envisions, Normani admitted she’s still figuring out how to balance elegance with her personal tastes.

“That would probably get a little messy,” she admitted. “Could you imagine? everybody smelling like crab legs and crawfish.” “That’s me though,” she added with a laugh. “We’ll see.”

Still, she didn’t rule it out entirely, teasing the idea of a seafood boil station and hinting that she’s trying to find a creative way to make it feel both elevated and authentic to her. “That’s me though,” she added. “We’ll see.”

Normani also revealed one surprising rule, saying guests shouldn’t expect to hear her own songs. Asked whether tracks from her solo career or Fifth Harmony days were off-limits, she replied, “Maybe not there.” She suggested that she’d prefer to keep the focus on enjoying the moment rather than spotlighting her work.

Metcalf, 28, announced his engagement to Normani in March 2025 during a press conference after being traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The couple first confirmed their relationship in July 2023. The NFL star later shared that he proposed through a series of letters sent with flowers, ending with the question, “Will you marry me?” Normani said yes.