Meghan Markle gets thrown under the bus by US’ star: ‘Its just idiotic’

The comments made about Meghan Markle’s pictures alongside the Kardashian has not only become the butt of jokes but has sparked rumors of a feud, and the like, however, in the eyes of royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills the one thing Kim Kardashian managed to do by revealing what actually went down, is an influx of criticism.

She shared everything on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show and was quoted saying, “I just think it’s slightly idiotic to think that a picture can appear on the Kardashians’ socials and disappear without anybody commenting on it or reporting on it.”

In the expert’s eyes, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “should have gone with it shouldn’t they? They just should have left those pictures out there owned it.”

Because by doing the exact opposite the expert feels “they in a way made it into more of a story” by way of having allegedly “made it into a them against the Kardashians and so I don’t see how anyone’s a winner from that,” and before concluding she added “would we necessarily have reported about it in that way? I’m not sure.”

For those unversed with the context and what the reality TV star said, she spilled the beans on her sister’s podcast Khloe in Wonderland, saying “Mom and Meghan have been friends for some years now and they have a really sweet relationship. We took a photo and then I think we were all going through them. We’re all on, you know, communicating about like what we’re going to post. We’re never ones to post without permission. We are like it’s not who we are.”

“We’re very respectful. Yeah, like we have photo we have the craziest funnest photos from that night, you know, but we were posting just like fun photos and so dignified photos. We were we were told that it was totally cool to post and then after it was posted, I think they realised it was Remembrance Day and they didn’t want to be seen at a party even though it’s already up. And then it was taken down. And then I think they realised like this was so silly!”