Not even King Charles can take Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s dukedom: Here’s why

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s titles, honors and pedigree is not as ‘stripped away’ as many think and the reason has just been revealed by some well-placed sources that are familiar with the royal red tape.

For those unversed, despite having given up his use of the dukedom and later stripped of his hereditary title of prince by King Charles, the fact of the matter is that Andrew is still the Duke.

An insider explains it better because according to RadarOnline, in their words, “the way this has been framed gives the strong impression that Andrew's peerages have been wiped away entirely. In reality, the law does not work like that. A duke cannot be stripped of his title by royal announcement alone – only Parliament has that power. Without legislation, Andrew retains the Duke of York title for life.”

Also “being absent from the Roll of the Peerage does not equate to losing a title,” they clarified. Because “there are hundreds of peers whose names do not appear there and who nonetheless continue to use their titles entirely lawfully.”

Furthermore, despite the toxicity associated with the York brand, the outlet also claims there will be a certain level of respect still awarded to the ex-Duke, especially in places like the Middle East, due to the simple fact of “technical retention” and thus “the association with royalty still commands respect and can create opportunities that no longer exist for him at home.”

Another source also made the same comments and admitted, before signing off, “there is an increasing feeling that remaining in Britain is simply no longer sustainable for Andrew. In contrast, in parts of the Middle East, royal titles retain social currency, and the Duke of York designation still confers a level of status that has evaporated at home.”