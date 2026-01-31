Andrew makes Kate Middleton’s frustrations skyrocket & pushes William to tipping point

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been using his daughters behind the scenes to keep tabs on the goings on within the Palace and it seems Prince William and Kate Middleton are at their wits end.

Information about all this behind Kensington Palace walls is being shared by a well-placed source familiar with the rumors.

According to their findings, despite being stripped of his titles, his reputation and the like, Andrew has allegedly turned his daughters into “informal conduits for information”, so he can remain connected to the establishment he’s been barred from being near.

An insider even warns his alleged actions have “inevitably bred suspicion, regardless of whether that was ever their intention.”

So much so that to another source, “Kate is rarely outwardly angry, but privately her frustration is intense” too. Because the sense that Andrew remains ‘present’ through his daughters no less, has even brought tensions with William to a “tipping point” too, according to RadarOnline.

Before signing off another insider also weighed in and warned that to Kate in particular, any sense that Andrew is ‘reappearing’ has indirectly, ‘undermined’ that work and feels deeply undermining.”

Whats worse is that by some “what was supposed to be a definitive withdrawal from royal life is now being interpreted as a carefully choreographed re-entry by other means,” they said before signing off.