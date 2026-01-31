Bianca Censori's several attempts to leave Kanye West come to light

Bianca Censori was reportedly unhappy in her marriage to Kanye West for months and attempted to leave the relationship several times before the rapper entered rehab, according to a new report.

A source spilled on Friday that Censori, 31, had “been very unhappy in their marriage for a while” and had “tried to get out of it a number of times” before West sought treatment, per People.

The claims come after months of public speculation surrounding the state of the couple’s relationship.

In February 2025, reports emerged that the pair had split after two years of marriage, with insiders citing discomfort over West’s behaviour and public controversies, including his antisemitic statements and comments asserting control over Censori.

At the time, a source said Censori “didn’t want any part of that circus,” while West’s camp denied a forthcoming divorce.

Later that month, the couple appeared to reconcile, with reports stating they were attempting to make the marriage work.

West himself alluded to turmoil in April 2025 on his song BIANCA, in which he rapped about Censori leaving, experiencing panic attacks, and distancing herself from him. He also claimed her family had tried to have him committed.

Despite the turmoil, West and Censori have been seen together publicly in recent weeks, including on a movie outing in Los Angeles.

Following West’s public apology for past racist and antisemitic remarks, he told Vanity Fair that Censori recognised he had reached “rock bottom” after a medication change and supported his decision to seek treatment at a rehab facility in Switzerland.

West and Censori married in December 2022, shortly after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalised.